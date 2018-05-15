A fantastic new immersive festival for families across 1066 Country

St Mary In The Castle, Little Mashers and Jerwood Gallery are “delighted” to announce the launch of Fun House Festival, an immersive, creative festival for families.

For a ticket price of £10 per child, families can take part in relaxed drop-in sessions making bespoke t-shirts, badges and Fun House memorabilia to take home with them.

There is also the chance to book a place on smaller-scale workshops, run by local artists and educators.

Children will experience printmaking, animation, puppetry, poetry, craft, design and art and leave with an armload of Fun House fodder to remind them of their day.

The festival will be split into morning and afternoon slots when booking so that each family can have the opportunity to experience everything on offer and have more one on one time with the artists, without having to fight through a crowd.

St Mary In The Castle will host the festival in its first year, after its successful Family Art days in 2016 and 2017.

The grade II listed building will be transformed by Zeroh, the art directors and designers who amongst many other national projects, were behind the Wavelength Project in Bottle Alley. Zeroh will use St Mary’s beautiful stage space and the largest cinema screen in Hastings to create an interactive installation which captures the fun, collaborative and relaxed spirit of the festival.

Little Mashers, one of the festival’s co-creators and curators, will run screen printing sessions for kids so that they can make and decorate their own festival t-shirts.

Jerwood Gallery will be bringing its popular Baby Sense sessions, usually run once per month at the Gallery, to the festival, to ensure that all age ranges are catered for.

A top to toe interactive experience, Baby Sense allows children ages 0 – 12 months the chance to get messy and play with sensory toys, materials and non-toxic paints.

The babies will love spending time making handprints with multi-coloured mash potato, taking part in a baby orchestra and crawling through the soft fun-house maze.

For more information follow @funhousefestival on Instagram and visit www.funhousefestival.co.uk.