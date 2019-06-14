A steep learning curve lies ahead for new Bexhill council

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

The first cabinet meeting of the new council was a cheerful and intriguing affair (June 3).

Cheerful for the fresh approach new blood brings, and intriguing, even so early, for signs of the cultural change the council is taking on board. The main item was the tourism report put forward by the last scrutiny committee. Tourism is a risky business to rely on, as witness the severe decline of numerous centres as holidays and trips abroad have become more affordable since the 1960s.

The nub of the matter, so far as council taxpayers are concerned, is that we seem to be throwing a lot of money around to little effect or accountability.

We are told that, overall, tourism generates £329m. So where does it go? Where is the value for money? Crystal ball gazing is not very helpful.

The most interesting item was one which was hardly discussed: ‘Roles and Functions’. In other words, the structure and powers of Rother District Council; leading us to a council for Bexhill, now firmly on the agenda.

This council must have teeth because a lot more is needed than a lick of paint and a few signposts. And how would such a council square with Rother council? There can be no hostages to fortune.

A steep learning curve lies ahead – for everyone?