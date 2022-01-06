A21 closed off in both directions north of Hastings after ‘serious collision’

Police have closed off the A21 north of Hastings following a “serious” two-vehicle collision.

By Alex Watts
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:26 pm

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A21 at Sedlescombe at around 1.25pm today (January 6).

Have you read? Police block off road after two-car collision in St Leonards

The road has been closed in both directions between the junctions with Whatlington Road and the B2244, near Blackbrooks Garden Centre.

Police are at the scene of the collision

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”

No further information is known at present.

Have you read? Hastings: Joanna Lumley ‘sobbed like a baby’ after being made a dame - see star’s life in pictures

PoliceHastingsEmergency servicesSt Leonards