A21 closed off in both directions north of Hastings after ‘serious collision’
Police have closed off the A21 north of Hastings following a “serious” two-vehicle collision.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:26 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A21 at Sedlescombe at around 1.25pm today (January 6).
Have you read? Police block off road after two-car collision in St Leonards
The road has been closed in both directions between the junctions with Whatlington Road and the B2244, near Blackbrooks Garden Centre.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”
No further information is known at present.
Have you read? Hastings: Joanna Lumley ‘sobbed like a baby’ after being made a dame - see star’s life in pictures