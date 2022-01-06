A21 closed off in both directions north of Hastings after ‘serious collision’

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A21 at Sedlescombe at around 1.25pm today (January 6).

The road has been closed in both directions between the junctions with Whatlington Road and the B2244, near Blackbrooks Garden Centre.

Police are at the scene of the collision

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”