Firefighters tackling ‘out of control bonfire’ near Bexhill

Bexhill girl found almost two months after being reported missing

Thousands of bikers create Bank Holiday Monday spectacle in Hastings

Police and bomb squad attend property in Battle

Popular Hastings Old Town pub to re-open on Friday

Concern for ‘vulnerable’ missing Bexhill woman – call 999 if you see her

Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Man arrested after police pursuit in Bexhill

A2690 in Bexhill blocked in both directions after collision

Vehicles are queuing in both directions around the junction with the A2691 - near Combe Valley Country Park.

Slow traffic has been reported following a collision between two vehicles on the A2690 Combe Valley Way.