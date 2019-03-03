Accident partially blocks A21 north of Hastings

An accident has partially blocked the A21 near Sedlescombe in both directions.

Reports of a collision along Marley Lane, just off the A21 Kent Road, causing traffic along the A21 and Marley Lane.

The stranded vehicle near Sadlescombe. Pic: Rother Police

Traffic is reported to be coping well.

More information to follow.