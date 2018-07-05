Afternoon tea and music event will raise money for the Mind charity

What could be better for a sunny Sunday afternoon than a pot of tea and a music concert?

This is what Afternoon Tea @ The Musicals is hoping to capitalise on and raise money for the charity Mind.org.uk.

Hastings born and London based singer Naomi Procter has set up Afternoon Tea @ The Musicals in memory of her Aunt who passed away due to her struggle with mental health.

Naomi said “Mental health is one of the biggest medical conditions today and Mind.org.uk provide advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

“They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding of mental health issues.

“It’s for this reason I wanted to do something to support them and what better than a song and a cake”

The event is set to take place at the BLODS Little Theatre in Manor Gardens, 4 De La Warr Road, Bexhill, is on Sunday 15th July at 2pm.

It will feature songs from the West End and Broadway shows such as Phantom, Company, Into The Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Sideshow and many more.

Being an afternoon tea the audience will also be provided with a selection of sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks, provided by Icing On The Cake, to enjoy whilst the performers sing their hearts out.

Tickets are £12 and you can book via Ticketsource.co.uk/blods or by calling 0775794617

The Mind charity celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2016. Visit www.mind.org.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)