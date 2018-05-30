Against all odds Missy is champion

Among the many glorious horses paraded at Bexhill’s Horse and Dog Show last weekend was a special pony named Eywas Missy Elliot who defied all the odds to survive a debilitating disease and was awarded two major prizes,

Missy, a 12 year old Welsh Section C mare won the Mountain and Moorland In-hand Large Breeds class and the Overall Mountain and Moorland Championship at the Bexhill show, held at the Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

Eywas Missy Elliot and Bradley Helyer stand proud at Bexhill Horse Show SUS-180530-132427001

Missy’s owner, Hailsham resident Christine Hillman says she is thrilled with the results. “Missy has only just recovered from having canker and it was touch and go whether she would survive,” she said. “She spent all winter on box rest. My daughter Cheryl and Bradley Helyer worked tirelessly throughout the winter scrubbing her feet twice a day and allowing them to dry in a clean stable.”

Bradley says he’s proud of how Missy fought the canker. “She was really, really poorly,” he said. “She had to have part of her hoof cut away to even be able to walk. She couldn’t go out in the field and it was a nightmare for seven or eight months.”

Christine added: “We owe our eternal thanks to Dave Henry, the farrier, who immediately came out to see Missy when Cheryl called him and to Karl Holliman of Cliffe Equine Vets who, having dealt with other cases of canker (a rare and complicated condition) gave a definite diagnosis and the best treatment, along with his team of dedicated veterinary nurses.

“At the Bexhill Horse show, Eywas Missy Elliot, Welsh Section C, and Bradley Helyer were the Mountain and Moorland Champions!”