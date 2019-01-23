Air ambulance lands in Hastings

The air ambulance has been called to an incident in Hastings.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was dispatched to the town at 3pm today (Wednesday, January 23), according to a spokesman, to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision.

The air ambulance has landed in The Oval playing fields, in Bohemia Road

According to an eyewitness, it landed in The Oval, in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at 3.30pm.

The spokesman said there was no further information while the team was at the scene.

They could not confirm where the collision had happened.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for comment.

More to follow.