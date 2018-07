The air ambulance landed on Bexhill beach on Sunday afternoon (July 8) to assist a man who suffered a medical emergency.

A spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) said crews were called at 4.10pm.

The spokesman said the patient was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

KSS could not confirm which hospital the patient was taken to or wether they were taken by road or air ambulance.