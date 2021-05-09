Air ambulance responds to collision in St Leonards
A car overturned when it collided with two other cars in St Leonards this afternoon.
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 1:49 pm
Updated
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 1:50 pm
Emergency services – including an air ambulance – responded to the collision in Bexhill Road at 12.30pm.
A spokesman for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to the collision by the ambulance service.
“Three cars were involved. One had ended up on its roof and one woman was freed from that car by the fire service.
“Six others were being assessed, having minor injuries.
“We sent two fire engines and one office vehicle. Police were also in attendance.”