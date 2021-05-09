Air ambulance responds to collision in St Leonards

Emergency services – including an air ambulance – responded to the collision in Bexhill Road at 12.30pm.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to the collision by the ambulance service.

“Three cars were involved. One had ended up on its roof and one woman was freed from that car by the fire service.

The air ambulance responding to the collision in St Leonards. Picture: Justin Lycett

“Six others were being assessed, having minor injuries.