Albatross flies high with summer Beer Festival

Bexhill’s award winning Albatross RAFA Club served up an amazing selection of real ale from Sussex and further afield when it held a beer festival at the weekend.

The popular seafront club has a well deserved reputation for the range of craft beers it serves up and is currently celebrating after being named the best club in the country for beer by CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale).

Albatross Club Beer Festival, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-180618-104100001

The Festival coincided with Beer Day Britain on Friday, Sussex Day on Saturday and Father’s Day on Sunday,

The Club’s Chief Steward Karen Pelham said: “We offered 16 superb ales on stillage from all over the UK including a Baltic Imperial Porter and a Caramel Stout as well as many refreshing summer ales including an elderflower ale and a rhubarb crumble and custard ale.

Festival-goers enjoyed entertainment from the Exiles on Friday evening, The Other Band on Saturday and the Bexhill Ukulele Group on Sunday at 2pm.

Pictures by Derek Canty.