All revved up and raring to go!

The annual Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fair revved it up a gear this year, attracting more people than ever and raising a record amount for charity, predicted to be in excess of £20,000.

Now in its 26th year, the Classic Car Show and Craft Fair was held at Bodiam Recreation Ground on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17.

The event offered a wealth of entertainment for visitors of all ages. Around 350 classic cars, ranging from early Bullnose Morrises to the modern classics, commercial and military vehicles and motorbikes were buffed and shined. Dozens of craft and charity stalls sold a variety of goods including books, preserves, and model cars.

Children had fun on the carousels, slide, train and enjoyed the Falconry display.

Live entertainment on the stage saw The Rockitmen put in their first appearance at the show. The band will also be the main performers at the Senlac Rotary Music by the Lake picnic on Bank Holiday Sunday (August 26). Also performing were The Victory Sisters and Lindy Hoppers.

Visitors queued up for refreshments of cakes, teas, coffees, beers and soft drinks and the barbeque proved so popular it was close to being a sellout.

One of the car exhibitors (and professional Father Christmas!) Francis Armstrong, says he and his family love the show, adding: “It’s local to us and so friendly and the money goes to charity.”

Visitors also spoke highly of the show. Louise Sargent from Bexhill said: “Its well organised. My husband Ray works with old cars so it’s great for him. I enjoy the old music, too!”

And George, 11, from Bexhill, visiting with his dad, was in no doubt which of the four wheeled beauties he preferred, “I like the V8’s.”

Dave Miles, Car Show Organiser for the Rotary Club of Senlac, says he was overwhelmed by the show’s success. “It’s been a fantastic day,” he said. “It was cloudy and breezy but nearly ideal conditions for the show. Hundreds of people attended; there was a constant flow of cars and pedestrians.

“I thank everyone involved. We couldn’t have done it without them. The AA for managing the traffic on the road, the ATC for directing the public parking, Senlac Explorer Scouts, Rotarians, family and friends and everyone who did so much.”

Dave said initial estimates suggest a record amount was raised but certainly in excess of £20,000, adding: “We raised a brilliant amount. Grateful thanks to our main sponsors Hastings Direct, Lawler Davis Financial Planners Ltd, Fitzgraham Solicitors, Westridge Construction, and to all our sponsors, the Classic Car owners and the public for their support.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone to next year’s Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre on June 16, 2019.”