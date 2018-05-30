All the fun of The Medieval Fayre in historic Battle over holiday weekend

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Battle to join in The Medieval Fayre celebrations, held over the recent Bank Holiday weekend.

Unperturbed by the sweltering heat, crowds of people of all ages joined in the merriment. One of the organisers of the fayre, Paul Baker says it was a spectacular event. “Medieval trio ‘The Kings Waits’ played throughout the day on Sunday to the delight of everyone,” he said. “Whilst resident jester ‘Devil Sticks Peat’ entertained everybody over the two days with his mesmerising tricks, jokes and juggling.

“Battle’s very own Fighting Knights battled each other to the bitter end with swords, spears and axes, they’ll live to see another day though!

“This years May Queen made a dramatic entrance to the Fayre from Battle Abbey Gates, preceded by Section 5 drummers who announced her entrance to the cheering crowd.

“‘Hands on History’ gave an insight to the horrific medical profession of the time and let anyone brave enough become a patient! They also let budding knights and warriors try on armour and chain mail – not as light as you might think! Anyone could learn how to throw a pot or watch talented lace makers at work, children dug for treasure, or tried their luck at winning a coconut, or even have a go at leather working.

“Along with myself, The Medieval Fayre is organised by a dedicated group: Simon Lawrence, Nicky Wood, Tom Gray, Dale Cromwell, and Alan Hunting Associates who, under the Battle Events section of the Chamber of Commerce, work tirelessly throughout the year with the help of many volunteers who give up their Bank Holiday weekend.”

The committee welcomes new ideas and suggestions from local businesses who might like to take part in next years Fayre.. Email: medfayre@battleevents.org