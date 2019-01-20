All the roadworks affecting travel in Sussex next week

Motorists will be affected by a number of roadworks planned across Sussex next week.

Here is a list of the scheduled works, according to Highways England.

A27 Lewes: installation of a concrete canvas lined ditch

Work to improve the network begins next week on the A27 in Lewes.

On Monday (January 21) there will be a full carriageway closure in both directions between Southerham roundabout and Beddingham roundabout for five nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A26 to Little Horsted, A22 to Polegate, A27 to Beddingham.

A27 Falmer,: street lighting renewals

Work to improve the network continues on the A27 at Falmer.

On Monday (January 21) there will be a full closure of the eastbound entry slip road from the B2123 for five nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the next available junction.

A27 Patcham: resurfacing

On Monday (January 21) there will be a full westbound closure between Patcham and Devils Dyke for two nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via A23, A281 and Devils Dyke Rd.

On Thursday (January 24) there will be a westbound carriageway closure between Devils Dyke and Hangleton between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A2038, A270 and A293.

A27 Portslade, Brighton – Tunnel Maintenance

Works to improve journeys by undertaking routine tunnel maintenance take place next week.

The Southwick tunnel will be closed in both directions on Friday (January 25) for two nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A270 and A293.

Safety at roadworks

Highways England is working with the industry and road users to reduce the risks of working on the roads.

For the safety of road workers and all road users, when you are approaching roadworks:

• Keep within the speed limit – it is there for your safety.

• Get into the correct lane in good time – don’t keep switching.

• Concentrate on the road ahead, not the roadworks.

• Be alert for works’ traffic leaving or entering roadworks.

• Keep a safe distance – there could be queues in front.

• Observe all signs – they are there to help you.

• And be alert for road workers, the roads are their workplace.

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk for information about the latest roadworks near you.