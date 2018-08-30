Amazing Ninfield societies raise thousands for local charities

Three Ninfield community groups raised an amazing £15,000 for charity over the space of three weekends.

Samantha Guard, from the village, said: “Ninfield Carnival Association were delighted to have raised over £12,000 through the carnival event, with, after costs taken out, £4,000 being available for donations to their charities and local projects.

This year the chosen Charity is Canine Partners and the committee agreed a donation of £2,500. The 1st Ninfield Scout Group were given £250 towards their forthcoming trip to Flanders and the Village Society also received £250 for their continual work maintaining the Village woods and byways.

“Past Carnival Secretary, Lorna Tomasetti received £100 sponsorship for her London Bike Ride, adding to her brilliant £2,000 funds raised for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and, with luck, there will be more requests for help at the Carnival’s AGM on October 10.

“Ninfield Working Men’s Club, held a Charity Day on July 21 - with a raffle, auction, barbecue and the band The Chandeliers, and were thrilled to raise over £5,500 for St Michael’s Hospice.

“One of the bravest fundraising attempts on the day was achieved by Lisa, who had her head shaved, and collected £1,500. The Committee have also already handed over £2,500 from their Coffee Mornings.

Ninfield Bonfire Society hosted the fantastic Ninfield Music Festival on July 27 and 28 and the money raised in ticket sales and sponsorship goes towards the costs of creating the extraordinary annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night in October, as well as providing the two day music extravaganza for people of all ages. The Proms this year saw 300 people enjoy the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra, with Soprano Polly Clarke, and 750 people enjoyed seven varied, and fabulous, bands at the Gig.

“This year the Bonfire Society will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice, Sara Lee Trust and Riding for the Disabled. With final figures yet to be announced, the Treasurer has estimated £6,000 as the profits for this year.

“So, three Ninfield Societies, three weekend events and over £15,000 of money raised for the Charities.

“The people who give up their time to help create these events are often part of more than one committee and all meetings for these groups are hosted at the Working Men’s Club.

“Huge thanks are due to everyone involved, of course; but, on behalf of all the committee members, huge thanks are sent to all the fantastic people who came, supported, spent money, helped out, and generally made it all happen. Thank you Ninfield, the village that rocks!”