Ambulance service advice ahead of big freeze

With snow beginning to fall in parts of Sussex and freezing temperatures forecast for the next few days, the ambulance service has issued advice about how to take extra care and be prepared.

The Met Office has issued yellow snow warnings for Sussex from tonight (Monday, February 26) to Wednesday night.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has said that taking just a few precautionary steps to keep themselves, their family and friends safe, people can help lessen the impact the cold weather has on the ambulance service and the wider NHS.

SECAmb has implemented additional plans to respond to adverse weather if needed, including extra 4x4 vehicles on standby if required.

SECAmb resilience and specialist operations manager Chris Stamp said: “We have plans in place to help us manage any adverse weather and we’re asking for the public’s support by everyone taking a moment to ensure they are also well prepared.

“Wearing appropriate shoes and clothing are important as we’re likely to see an increase in slips and falls.

“We’d also urge people to avoid all but essential road travel if the weather is particularly bad.

“We’re also asking for people to keep an eye out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours who are likely to find the colder spell particularly difficult.”

The Trust says it is keeping a close eye on weather forecasts to ensure the impact any adverse weather has is kept to a minimum.

It has provided a list of things to consider:

Wear appropriate shoes when outside especially during icy weather

Plan ahead and check local weather forecasts and road conditions in your area.

Ensuring that your vehicle is suitably stocked; consider keeping the following in your car during bad weather:

Shovel, ice scraper & de-icer and extra screen wash, torch and batteries, snacks, a warm winter coat, scarf, hat, gloves and warm clothes

Look out for any vulnerable friends and neighbours – what could you do to help them?

Wear bright colours at night.

Heat homes to at least 18C (65F).

Keep your bedroom window closed on winter nights – breathing cold air can be bad for your health as it increases the risk of chest infections.

Keep active when you’re indoors. Try not to sit still for more than an hour or so

When was the last time your vehicle was serviced? If your car is safer, so are you

Wear several layers of light clothes. They trap warm air better than one bulky layer