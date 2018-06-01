An evening of live music in memory of Bexhill teen

The family and friends of a much-loved teenager have organised an evening of live music in memory of her.

Katie Verity was just 18 when she died in February this year of cystic fibrosis (CF).

The charity event in aid of Kings College Hospital, where Katie received treatment, will be held from 5.30pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 2) at Hill Farm in Barnhorn Road. There will also be a raffle and auction with prizes on offer.

Laura Nicholas, Katie’s sister, said: “Katie Verity (Scotcher) was well-known in the Bexhill area. Although she suffered with CF her whole life, she would laugh, joke and tease people. She loved nothing more than going to watch local bands, namely the Chandeliers.

“Katie met Craig David and sung with him at private event a few years ago. His artist manager has therefore kindly donated merchandise (some signed), which will be up for grabs in the raffle.

“Katie was treated in the later stages of her life at Kings College Hospital. Sadly it does not have enough equipment for CF patients, so we are therefore looking to buy another high-frequency chest wall oscillation vest, which assists patients with clearing their airway and lungs, something which is difficult for CF patients. This equipment has two pieces, an inflatable vest and also air pulse machine. The machine mechanically performs chest physical therapy by vibrating at a high frequency. The vest vibrates the chest to loosen and thin mucus.”

The event has been organised by Katie’s father Peter, his partner Joni. His son Jack and daughter Laura.

Laura said: “A massive shout out to Garry Alexander, who organised all the bands for the evening and assisted with putting it together, along with all the businesses which have donated so generously to the raffle.”

Tickets are £10 or two for £15 and can be bought from the Townhouse pub or on the gate.

There is also Facebook page called Katefest and also a fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-katie-verityscotcher.