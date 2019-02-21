Another sunny and mild day ahead in Hastings and Rother

The spell of sunny weather is set to continue today and if anything it will be milder than yesterday say forecasters.

The warm weather is attributed to high pressure caused by southern winds coming in from the Canaries and has helped to make it a great half-term break for local children and families.

There will be a light wind along the coast but it should feel warm.

A large area of high pressure centred over continental Europe will extend across the UK, bringing increasingly settled conditions with dry and sunny weather as we head towards the weekend.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “By the weekend we could see temperatures almost 10 degrees higher than what we might normally expect at this time of year, so there will certainly be a spring-like feel in the air across the country.”

The current record maximum temperature for February is 19.7 °C, set in London on 13 February 1998.

Picture of Spring flowers in Gensing Gardens, St Leonards, by Sid Saunders.