Anthony Knott’s fiancée backs petition calling for better safety measures near river after firefighter’s death

The fiancée of firefighter Anthony Knott whose body was tragically recovered from the River Ouse in Newhaven on Friday has backed a petition calling for better safety measures near the river.

Anthony’s body was discovered in the water at Denton Island by a member of the public on Friday morning.

Anthony Knott's body was tragically recovered from the River Ouse at Newhaven. Photo courtesy of family

The 33-year-old, from Orpington in Kent, went missing during a night out in Lewes on Friday, December 20.

Specialist teams carried out extensive searches with support from volunteers and other emergency services.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, Anthony’s sister-in-law Leoonie Marsh Williams issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of his family.

The firefighter’s tragic story touched the hearts of Lewesians and thousands across the country.

Anthony Knott went missing during a night out in Lewes. Picture: Sussex Police

A ‘ride of respect’ is being held in Lewes in honour of him.

A group has been set up on Facebook. It reads: “Welcome to the group – Ride Of Respect – In honour of Anthony Knott. A father, a fiancé, a brother, a son, and a firefighter.

“Respect, Solidarity, dignity and gratitude is what this group is about •

“We are all here to come together to show our support to Anthony’s family, friends and colleagues.

“This monumental event will be conducted with grace, respect, dignity, support and love...”

A date has not yet been set for the ride.

Petition

A Change.org petition, set up by Claire Packham, asks East Sussex County Council to ‘make the River Ouse safer to stop people falling in and any accidents – not only people but animals too and most importantly deaths’.

It calls for fencing for better safety precautions, lighting, man-made floodplain channels, stronger river banks, flood gates and cameras.

Anthony’s fiancée Lucy Otto is among 2,484 people who have signed the petition.

Claire Packham writes: “I know we are asking for such a big thing in Lewes but we have to do something we are losing too many people in the River Ouse, our most recent being one of our firemen Anthony knott.

“We have to try and get this done so we can at least say we have tried our hardest. Please sign and share.”

In response, an East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We were very saddened to hear the news about Mr Knott and would like to extend our sympathy to his family.

“While this petition is directed at us, the Environment Agency is the body responsible for rivers and riverbanks and we’d be happy to pass the petition on to them.

“If as a result of the coroner’s inquest there are any recommendations for the county council that fall in our area of responsibility, we will of course consider them in the normal way.”

To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/environmental-health-make-the-river-ouse-safer.