Antiques Roadshow expert Andy McConnell gives a talk and appraisal to support local charity

Andy McConnell, the Antiques Roadshow’s ‘Glass Man’, launches his new book, ‘The Decanter, Ancient to Modern’, at a fundraiser for local day care charity, Encompass Care, on Saturday December 8.

The study day/masterclass will held be at Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye, 10.30 – 3. Tickets £15. Encompass, which supports disabled adults, will receive 100% of funds raised.

Two morning talks will be followed after a homemade buffet lunch by a Q&A session with Andy and an appraisal of the glassware brought in on the day.

One talk is Bottoms Up! The Story of Wine, It’s Rituals & Glasses - a light-hearted talk, which examines the history of wine, an elixir that has sustained much of humanity for almost 10,000 years.

The other talk is The Genius of René Lalique. This talk is a homage to René Lalique, the 20th century’s greatest glass designer. Lalique’s extraordinary work was unrivalled, combining his unique visual sense with a perfect understanding of glassmaking technologies and revolutionary approach to marketing.

The talk is a visual feast, covering Lalique’s early work in jewels and furniture before he dedicated the remainder of his life, c1905 - 45, to glass. His output spanned simple, cosmetic pots through car mascots to the unique cire perdu [lost wax] vases that today can fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Guests could also win a signed copy of Andy’s new book in the raffle. Tickets (including lunch) are £15 available from Glass Etc, Rope Walk, Rye, Grammar School Records, Rye, or by email:encompasscarerye@gmail.com.

