Appeal for cyclists to get on their bikes for London-Surrey challenge

Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust, is appealing for cyclists to set their wheels in motion and help raise vital funds by taking the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 challenge on Sunday, July 29.

Fundraising manager for The Sara Lee Trust, Maria Gonet says participants must be able to complete the cycle in nine hours and cycle safely in a large group of cyclists, and there are some restrictions on the type of bicycle you can use, adding: “The charity is looking for cyclists to take on this fantastic event which offers a traffic-free ride starting in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, going out through London to Surrey’s stunning country roads and hills before returning to the capital to finish in spectacular style on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

“The Trust only has a few places available for the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 for a fundraising commitment of £400. In return for your support, the charity will provide you with online fundraising advice, give you a personalised sponsorship form and provide you with a Sara Lee Trust t-shirt or vest.”

The Sara Lee Trust provides specialist counselling, therapeutic group activities and complementary therapies to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for families and carers.

For more information, or to sign up to the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 call 01424 457969, email fundraising@saraleetrust.org visit: www.saraleetrust.org or www.PrudentialRideLondon.co.uk

