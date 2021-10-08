Appeal to find man who tapped on window in Battle and pleaded: ‘Help me, help me’

Police have launched an appeal to trace the man from Battle

The man was at the address in Crouch Lane at about 8.45pm on Saturday, October 2 and said ‘help me, help me’ to the occupants.

Police said he was later seen being driven away in a car, possibly a Ford Focus.

He is described as white, aged in his early 50s and of a slightly heavy build.

He had short hair and tattoos on his right arm of a circular design and another on his right thigh of a square design.

Police are seeking to find him to check on his welfare and want to hear from anybody who has information or may have been approached by the same man.