Art competition for animal lovers

Artistic young animal lovers are invited to let their imaginations run wild and enter the Bluebell Ridge Art Competition.

Over the summer holidays Bluebell Ridge are running the pawfect project for any young animal lover. The RSPCA Branch, which is based at Chown’s Hill, Hastings is asking children aged between four and 15 years old to draw or paint a picture of a cat or a dog.

Bluebell Ridge resident Matthew is looking for his furrever home. SUS-180708-105832001

Nikki Hawes, Income Generation and Marketing Officer for the branch says there are some purrfect prizes up for grabs. “The lucky winner will receive two tickets to the Jerwood Gallery, Hastings which they have kindly donated. We are also offering great art materials and a VIP tour of Bluebell Ridge,” she said. “All the entrants have to do is draw or paint a picture of a cat or a dog, or both together. The picture can be of their own pet.

Art entries, with name, age and contact details on the back, can be sent or taken to Bluebell Ridge. The centre is open every day (except Thursdays) from 11-3pm.

Closing date for entries is Monday, September 3, 2018. The winner and two runners-up will be announced in September.

Bluebell Ridge rescue and rehome over 200 cats in Hastings and Rother each year. It is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-funded. Each year the Branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the cattery open.

For full on the art competition or to view the cats who are looking for new homes, visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk