Asbestos blamed for death of Bognor builder

A former Bognor builder died after being exposed to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

Keith Dunne, of Bedenscroft, died on November 25 last year.

At an inquest into his death on Tuesday (February 26) assistant coroner for West Sussex Joanne Andrews recorded a conclusion that the 77-year-old died of an industrial disease after being exposed to the deadly dust.

Keith worked as a building subcontractor. He was originally from Reading but moved to Bognor Regis with his wife in 1973.

The inquest heard Mr Dunne had been a fit and healthy man whose only injury was caused when he fell from some scaffolding onto his back.

However, in evidence read out by coroner’s officer Geoff Charnock he began to feel unwell last year. After visiting his doctor it was discovered he had thickening of the pulmonary lining of the lung, caused by exposure to asbestos.

In August he was referred to an oncologist and the cancer began to spread. He was transferred to the Royal Bay nursing home in October and died a month later.

The inquest heard how the family believed he had been exposed to asbestos whilst he was working on a site in Reading.

Mrs Andrews said she was satisfied Mr Dunne had been exposed to asbestos during his work and recorded a conclusion he had died of an industrial disease.