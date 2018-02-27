Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Ninfield are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police said the incident happened in Smith Close at around 7.15pm last Thursday (February 22) as a woman walking to a parked vehicle and using her new mobile phone as a torch was grabbed from behind.

The assailant tried to grab the phone and a tussle ensued, during which the woman, 25, was struck in the face.

The sound of a car door being shut nearby appeared to scare the attacker, who ran off into Stokes Meadow and out of sight, police said.

The suspect is believed to be around 5ft 4ins tall, but no other details are available. Even the suspect’s sex is unknown.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious should contact police on 101, quoting serial 1256 of 22/02.