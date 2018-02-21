Award winning community DIY project helps revamp Guide hut

A project which helps young people develop career based skills and revamps community venues in Sussex has scooped a top award.

Build Yourself is a community project, run by Fresh Visions, the charity hosted and supported by housing association Optivo. The project supports low waged and unemployed 18-24 year olds. Participants learn DIY skills, such as wallpapering and tiling, and then apply these to community venues across Sussex which are in need of a bit of TLC.

Bexhill Guide Headquarters, London Road, Bexhill, is currently undergoing the Build Yourself treatment and given a modern look.

The group are redecorating the Bexhill Guide Headquarters in colours chosen through consultation with everyone who uses the hall. They’ll be brightening up the space and making it more welcoming for those who use the venue.

Carol Crerie (hall manager and Brownie leader) said: “We’re very excited to have the award-winning Build Yourself project working here. The group have been working incredibly hard and we cannot wait to see what the venue looks like when completed.”

Build Yourself won the ‘Excellence in Employment Skills & Training Award – Landlord’ category at the TPAS South Region Awards. The Build Yourself project will now go through to the TPAS National Final on July 12, in Warwickshire where it will compete with the Central and North Region winners of the Excellence in Employment Skills & Training – Landlord category.