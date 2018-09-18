Backing for awareness campaign as total Sussex road fatalities for last year are revealed

Last year Sussex had more than 1,000 serious road injury collisions and 54 people died.

Sussex Safer Roads Partnership is backing Project EDWARD (European Day Without A Road Death), an awareness campaign that aims to bring casualty reduction and road safety to the forefront of people’s minds for a day.

This year it is tomorrow (Wednesday September 19).

TISPOL, the European Traffic Police network, is co-ordinating the day after figures for fatalities on the continent’s roads reached over 25,000 last year.

In Great Britain there were over 25,000 serious injury collisions and over 1,700 fatalities.

Sergeant Phil Badman, Sussex Safer Roads Partnerships Casualty Reduction Sergeant, said: “The partnership is always keen to support Project Edward and with our promotional work, enforcement and education, we hope to make an impact. I would encourage all road users to share the road, think safety first and help to make Project Edward a success.”

To support this day and the work carried out by Sussex Police, East Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services, and local authorities, people can sign up to the pledge, committing to become a better driver and encouraging friends and family to do the same and make our roads that little bit safer for all.

You can make the pledge here.