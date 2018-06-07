Badger euthanised after dog attack

A badger that was caught up in a dog attack has had to be euthanised, according to East Sussex Wildlife Rescue (ESWRAS).

Rescuers from the charity were called to Preston Road, in Sidley, just before 10pm on Tuesday after receiving reports a young badger had been attacked by a dog described as being similar to a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Sussex Police said the dog attacked the badger after being let outside briefly by its owner.

The badger was picked up and given emergency medication before vets discovered it had suffered a previous injury to the lower jaw.

Trevor Weeks, founder and operations director at ESWRAS, said: “It is highly likely due to weakness from the previous injury that the dog was able to catch the badger.

“The badger would not have been strong or fast enough to get away and that is probably the main reason for the attack.

“The badger suffered substantial injuries as well as bruising and swelling. These were overriding factors in the decision to euthanise.”

Mr Weeks said the incident was reported to rescuers, the RSPCA and Sussex Police by the owner of the dog whom, he said, was not thought to be at fault.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed no offence had been committed and said: “At 10.07pm on Tuesday (June 5) we were contacted by a resident in Preston Road, Sidley, Bexhill, who reported that her dog had just attacked a badger after she had let the dog out of doors briefly.

“The badger had been taken to a local wildlife sanctuary and its condition was not known.

“From the circumstances it was assessed that no offence had been committed and there is no investigation.”

A spokesman for the RSPCA said they were not involved and the response was led by ESWRAS.