Bake off and sponsored walk and scoot for Bexhill youngster Jack

The friends and family of a four-year-old cancer sufferer from Bexhill are holding two more charity events this month to raise money for the youngster’s cause.

Jack Jefferys is currently undergoing chemotherapy for neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

His fight started after he told his GP in August last year his legs were aching. He was referred to the hospital to check for possible arthritis and doctors found a growth in his abdomen via an ultrasound scan. A few weeks later he was admitted to hospital.

Family friend Melinda Edwards said: “I am friends with Jack’s mum Katie and our little boy Ethan is Jack’s friend. They went to nursery together and should have started school together at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School until the devastating news of Jack’s cancer came out.

“Jack and his family are amazing and an absolute inspiration. We are continually in support of helping any way we can and have arranged a ‘Bake off for Jack’ to raise money for his cause on June 30 at St Martha’s Church Hall in Little Common from 10.30am to 12.30pm. On the same day at 9am Starfish Class, Jack’s class at school, has arranged to do a sponsored walk and scoot along Bexhill seafront for two miles. They will also be baking and bringing cakes for the bake off. Jack is very much missed at school and we thought this was a wonderful way of showing support and raising more awareness for Jack’s cause. St Mary Magdalene School has been fantastic, willing to do all they can to help raise money and awareness.”

A second tumour was discovered by doctors on Jack’s neck on May 30.

His family is trying raise money for a treatment known as Anti GD2 Therapy.

Jack’s uncle, Brendon Jefferys, has set up a petition calling on Parliament to intervene and make the treatment available on the NHS. More than 29,000 people have now signed it so far, which can be found at bit.ly/2kjMdoM.

Jack’s JustGiving page is at {http://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/the bradleyloweryfoundation/jackjeffreys1|www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/the bradleyloweryfoundation/jackjeffreys1}.

To donate towards the sponsored walk and scoot, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mr-allery.