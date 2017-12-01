Barber crowned one of UK’s best

A Bexhill barber has been crowned one of Britain’s Best.

Nina Kendrick, who works at Emma Hellier Salon in Sackville Road, won the Male Fashion Look Cut and Finish category for students and trainees at the National Hairdressers’ Federation (NHF) UK competition.

Alongside Nina competing in the Female Fashion Look Cut and Finish Category was team member Miriam Fairbrother, who made the podium with bronze.

On Sunday, November 19, the Emma Hellier team competed against barbers and stylists from across the country to create a look while being judged by an expert panel. With a record number of entries across the nine categories, this year’s Britain’s Best was bigger and better than ever, making Nina and Miriam’s wins even more impressive.

NHF president Agnes Leonard said: “Britain’s Best is a highlight in the calendars of stylists and barbers across the country. This year did not disappoint – the level of talent from across the UK hotly contesting the top spot was outstanding, so Nina and Miriam should be proud of their huge achievement.”

That night, the Emma Hellier team attended the National Hairdressers Federation Business awards, as finalists for the Community Support award. The salon was selected as one of five finalists due to its ongoing collaboration with local businesses and huge amount of charity work.

This all comes just one week before the salon is again attending national awards for Amazon Growing Business as finalist for UK micro business of the year.

For further information on Britain’s Best and to see the stylists and barbers who achieved second and third place in each category, visit www.nhf.info/britainsbest.

For more information on Emma Hellier Salon, visit www.EmmaHellier.com, call 01424 221544 or find the salon on Facebook.