Baritone needed to save G&S show

A local operatic group is appealing for a talented, funny, not-so-young man to fill a Lead Baritone role and save their forthcoming Gilbert and Sullivan show.

The Curse Revisited is being performed by a group of local friends and Gilbert and Sullivan (G&S) enthusiasts, Mad Margaret’s Minstrels. This and their previous show, Harrogate or Bus,t were written by Margaret Amey (Mad Margaret) to increase people’s awareness of the music and idiosyncratic humour of G&S; two very British writers of popular musical theatre.

Edwin, played by Simon Newbury with his adoring ladies SUS-180117-090613001

Margaret’s Minstrels rehearse at St John’s Hall Bexhill on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Margaret says they urgently need a man to step into the spotlight and save their show. “With our leading man having to withdraw from The Curse Revisited we are having to reconsider whether we can indeed stage this new, funny Gilbert and Sullivan mash-up,” she said. “Our Lord Simon will need to be able to commit to rehearsals and performing in Bexhill from July 23 and then in Harrogate on August 12. We have the theatre booked here, in Bexhill and at The Gilbert and Sullivan Festival this summer but after fifteen months of writing, planning and design it may all come to nought!

“Lord Simon is a fabulous role, many ways a typical G&S buffoon but with some real depth of character, a romantic story line and he gets to sing some of Gilbert and Sullivan’s best-loved and singable songs from across the canon.”

Anyone who is interested in being considered for the role or would like more information call (01424) 842191 or email: margaretamey@btinternet.com