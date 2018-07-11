Barn dance raises vital funds for the hospice

The Spinning Jenny Band’s annual charity Barn Dance for the Bexhill Festival of Music raised £500 for St Michael’s Hospice.

The barn dance took place on Friday June 22 and was again a great success with over eighty dancers enjoying the evening at Little Common Community Centre.

The young dancers from Roses are Red gave a great performance of Morris dancing in the interval for everyone’s enjoyment.

The band chose as their charity St Michael’s Hospice following the aftermath of the fire. The was their fifth charity barn dance.

The band, who have released a CD called Pebbles and Chalk, was originally formed in 1996 and has gone from strength to strength.

For bookings and further information please contact Colin, Telephone 01424 215258.