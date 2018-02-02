Be The Change programme helps inspire pupils and teach life skills

Students from Bexhill came together recently to continue the Be the Change programme sponsored by Hastings Direct, in partnership with LoveLocalJobs.com.

Meeting at the Hastings Centre, year 9 students from Bexhill Academy took part in the Stepping Up conference, becoming role models to year 6 children from Glenleigh Park Primary Academy, King Offa Primary Academy and St Peter and St Paul Primary School. Together they followed an exploration into the development of life skills such as communicating with others, working within groups and understanding the effect of behaviour.

Tackling issues that asked the students to push themselves out of their comfort zones, the 13 and 14 year olds were encouraged to mix with peers they would not usually choose to interact with. They were encouraged to make conversation with the adult business mentors and explore the benefits of taking these skills forward into their working life, as well as the importance to adopt them in their personal lives.

Miss Holder, teacher at St Peter and St Paul Primary School said; “The S conference was a thoroughly engaging afternoon, giving the children great opportunities to realise how their actions can affect others and how negatives can be rectified. The children were all taught that their uniqueness should be valued.”

Mr Brazier, from Bexhill Academy added; “It’s been great to see the effects of the Stepping Up conference and witnessing the students already implementing what they have learnt and the greater level of involvement of all the students taking part.”

Jay Wootten, Community Relations Manager, Hastings Direct said; “It was testament to both the students and teachers to see the maturity of the pupils from four different Bexhill schools at the Be the Change – Stepping Up conference. They all came together to mentor and help each other in the education journey that lays ahead of them.”

Be the Change aims to raise the aspirations of year 9 students (aged 13-14), helping them to remove barriers that may make them disengaged at school and provide them with life skills to take into the future.

Jose Noya, Business Volunteer, Hastings Direct said: “It was a fantastic and inspiring day.”

