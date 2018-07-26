Beautiful gardens open to public for charity that supports children

A number of Bexhill residents opened their gardens to the public on Saturday July 7 to raise funds for a charity which supports local disadvantaged children, young people and families.

The event raised £1,191.52 for the Fellowship of St Nicholas (FSN).

Jane Luff, from the charity: said “We would like to say thank you to those who showed their gardens and who attended the first FSN Bexhill Open Gardens event.

“It was a great success. Money raised will go towards supporting local disadvantaged children, young people and families through delivery of projects and services.

“FSN aims to help alleviate poverty, believing education is key to addressing inequality. Among the projects offered are early education, accredited training together with support in building resilience among children affected by mental health and bereavement.

“The community learning project and health and wellbeing workshops offer individuals together with communities suffering the effects challenging life circumstances the opportunity to gain new skills whilst building self-esteem and confidence.

“It is with donations and support from the general public and volunteers who so kindly supported the event through opening their own gardens or attending the event that FSN are able to continue supporting our local community.

To make a donation please go to www.fsncharity.co.uk.

Refreshments were served in the gardens and the event was attended by Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad.