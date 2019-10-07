Roe Deer Kid by John Bean, Henfield www.photo-beans.com

Beautiful Sussex wildlife showcased by finalists for photo competition

The Sussex Wildlife Trust Online Photo Competition is coming to a close and 12 finalists have been chosen. Cover image by John Bean www.photo-beans.com

The finalists’ photos can be seen below. Cast a vote for your favourite at https://sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/news/vote-for-your-favourite-nature-photo Voting closes on October 28 2019.

Sunset Flyby by Peter Brooks, Eastbourne
Peter Brooks
Little Owlets by Peter Brooks, Eastbourne
I love lichens by Natasha M K Clark, Arundel
I love lichens by Natasha M K Clark, Arundel
Hare Racer by Sean Stones, Shoreham-by-sea
Hare Racer by Sean Stones, Shoreham-by-sea
