‘Bexhil children’s centres motion was real test for council’

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

The latest meeting of the full council was an outstanding affair (July 8). In fact, since the May elections it’s always a pleasure to attend meetings!

Two key items on the agenda were the Blackfrairs residential project – referred from Cabinet – and a motion on proposed closures of children’s centres.

On Blackfrairs, after rehearsing earlier arguments, the defeat of a proposed amendment, the project was approved unopposed.

The children’s centres’ motion was a big moment and a real test of the new council’s resolve. In essence, East Sussex County Council proposes to withdraw funding from nurseries which will have far-reaching consequences.

The motion – raising the strongest possible objection – was passed unopposed, the core opposition abstaining in a recorded vote.

It was a pitiable sight watching them tie themselves in knots trying to justify closures. Lame excuses such as ‘between a rock and a hard place’, don’t wash. The end was silence and bowed heads.

Just one more thing, a note of caution. The Tories may have been blitzed in Bexhill and shown up in meetings, but they are still the largest group on the council.

It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to work out the numbers. So, while working with everyone is a noble idea, remember the old adage about speaking softly while carrying a big stick!