Bexhill and Battle care homes to celebrate Dementia Action Week

Residents and staff at the Saxonwood care home, in Battle, will be celebrating Dementia Action Week with free events open to the public.

Dementia Action Week, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society, will be held from May 21 to May 27 to encourage everyone to take action to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.

On Monday, May 21, from 3pm to 4pm, guests have been invited to the care home, in Saxonwood Road for a portrait of an era (musical reminiscence).

Guests can then take part in some good old fashioned games on Tuesday, May 22, between 3.30pm and 5pm before creating a memory box on Friday, May 25, from 3.30pm to 5pm.

In the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes. Many people living with dementia face the condition alone and excluded from society.

Sussex Housing and Care has made it its mission to help people live their later life to the full.

In doing so, it will be hosting the events at the Saxonwood care home as well as events at its Ardath care home, in Bexhill.

On Tuesday, May 22, guests can create a memory box from 11am to 12pm at the care home, in Hastings Road, Bexhill.

Then on Wednesday, May 23, the care home will play host to Mastermind in the 1930s, 40s and 50s between 11am and 12pm.

For further information please visit www.sussexhousing.org.uk.