Bexhill and Battle fire crews called to car wash blaze

Three fire engines were sent to extinguish a fire at a car wash in Ninfield, the fire service has confirmed.

Appliances from Battle and Bexhill were called at 6.01pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire at a car wash out building at the Ninfield Garage on the junction of the A269 Bexhill Road and the B2204.

Fire crews were called to the scene

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews used four breathing apparatus, one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The fire service said there were no reports of any injuries.

The incident has now been handed over to Sussex Police.

UK Power Networks were also requested to attend due to damage to overhead power cables, the fire service added.

