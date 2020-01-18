Bexhill armed stand-off: Fire service arrive as negotiations continue

The fire service has been called to a stand-off between armed officers and a man in Bexhill.

London Road has been closed for almost three hours after officers were called to an incident allegedly involving a firearm.

Police in London Road, Bexhill. Pic: Dan Jessup

Armed officers entered a property to find cannabis and drug manufacturing equipment, sparking a stand-off with a man who climbed onto the roof.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been drafted in to help retrieve the man from the roof, police said.

A video from the scene shows a crane being extended from a fire engine alongside the surrounded property.

The road remains closed.

Police in London Road, Bexhill. Pic: Dan Jessup

Read more about the ongoing incident here: Bexhill road in lockdown as armed police negotiate with 'man on a roof'