Bexhill bake-off and seafront scoot in aid of Jack

The friends and family of a four-year-old cancer sufferer from Bexhill have raised at least £2,500 through two charity events in aid of the youngster’s cause.

A bake-off event and a sponsored walk and scoot were held on June 30 in aid of Jack Jeffreys, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Family friend Melinda Edwards said: “We just want to say a huge thank-you to the wonderful Starfish class at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, Shaun Allery and Janet Castle, their teacher and assistant teacher, and a huge thank-you to Véronique Vanderschelden, headteacher, for all their fantastic support.”

Jack’s family is trying raise money for a treatment known as Anti GD2 Therapy.

Jack’s uncle, Brendon Jeffreys, has set up a petition calling on Parliament to intervene and make the treatment available on the NHS.

More than 30,000 people have signed the petition, which can be found at bit.ly/2kjMdoM.

Children set off on their scoot SUS-181007-105544001

Jack’s JustGiving page is at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/thebradleyloweryfoundation/jackjeffreys1.