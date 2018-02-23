Bexhill building society supports Sussex SERV

The bloodrunners of Sussex have received a generous donation from members of a Bexhill building society.

SERV (Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers) Sussex has received a £2,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society’s Charitable Foundation to buy new equipment for its voluntary riders including high-vis coats and covers for their transportation boxes.

The charity, which provides a free emergency transport service for blood supplies, test results and x-rays between NHS hospitals, was nominated by the Yorkshire’s agency associates in Bexhill.

Riders from SERV Sussex met with the proprietor of the Devonshire Square agency to receive the donation.

Agency proprietor Anita Morley said: “The volunteers at SERV Sussex perform such a vital role but they don’t often get the credit they deserve. No matter what time of year they are out there making sure that the NHS has the supplies it needs to save peoples’ lives.

"The Charitable Foundation is funded by our members and I know they would be as proud as I am to be able to support such a worthwhile cause.”

The donation comes from a scheme where members donate pennies from the interest on their accounts.

SERV Sussex currently facilitates seven different hospitals in the region and is estimated to save the tax-payer at least £90,000 a year.

Darren Ashton, volunteer rider at SERV, said: “A lot of people are surprised when they discover the NHS has no formal and free way of moving urgent blood, samples and patient notes overnight.

"Without SERV, local hospitals would have to use ambulances or pay taxis to transport these urgently needed items. By providing a free transport service, SERV enables hospitals to focus their resources on patient care and eliminate costly transport bills.

"We’re always on the lookout for new volunteers. As well as riders and drivers, we also need people to help with admin duties and to help us fundraise.”