Bexhill businesses get on board with new water refilling initiative

A Bexhill councillor has launched a new initiative in the town to help cut down on single-use plastic waste.

Cllr Lynn Langlands, deputy mayor for Bexhill, is spearheading BEXFILL – a campaign to encourage local businesses and traders to act as water points for members of the public to refill their plastic bottles or reusable cups with tap water.

Cllr Langlands said: “I have been overwhelmed this week by the positive and proactive responses of our town traders.

“Following several demands from my residents to approach the pending problems of climate change, I decided to start by encouraging our town traders to become water points for refilling plastic bottles or personal cup containers with tap water.

READ MORE:

• Coastguard helicopter scrambled for Bexhill and St Leonards sea search

• READERS’ PICTURES: Steam train travels through Sussex

• Tributes paid to Bexhill cyclist who died in Combe Valley Way collision

“We should be proud of a town that is peppered with an eclectic mix of cafés, pubs and restaurants, whose owners are happy to sign up to BEXFILL.

“So far we have 30 cafés that are happy to support this initiative, and have put the BEXFILL sticker in their shop window. Kerry’s Café owner said ‘it just makes sense’, the owner of Cinnamon Café said ‘I try really hard to reduce my use of plastic’.

“The manager of the De La Warr Pavilion café said ‘we do offer tap water in our café, but are happy to show that we are part of the BEXFILL initiative’, and the owner of the café in Bexhill Station said ‘our oceans will die if we do not stop using plastic.

“We don’t need to have policies to inform us of how we should behave if we value the future of our world for the generations to come. This is a small step that will make a positive difference, and it is my challenge to make the town of Bexhill a beacon for a cleaner world.

“We need our residents and visitors to recognise the role that they play living on this planet, and simply enjoying our town. So please if I have not managed to reach you and you want to be part of the BEXFILL initiative contact me at cllr.lynn.langlands@rother.gov.uk and I will call in and give you one of our stickers.”