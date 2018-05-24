Bexhill care company wins CQC praise

A Bexhill care company has won praise from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its ‘positive and open culture.’

Home Instead Senior Care Bexhill-on-Sea, which provides at home care for elderly people in Hastings and Bexhill, was rated as ‘good’ in all areas following an inspection by the watchdog in March.

The rating, which was published earlier this month, came as the company was named as one of the best in the south east by website homecare.co.uk.

Caroline Aherne, owner of Home Instead Bexhill-on-Sea, said: “I am thrilled for our CAREGivers and office team who have been recognised not just by our industry professional body, The Care Quality Commission, in awarding us a Good in every category, but also in the Homecare Top 20 awards.

“These are our first awards and to get two together is a wonderful reflection of all our hard work. We can’t wait to get many more!”

The inspectors praised all aspects of the company’s care, particularly the support and thought given to caregivers working for the company.

A CQC inspector said: “People responded overwhelmingly positive about the staff who supported them. They valued the friendship and trusting relationships they had with those who cared for them. A staff member told us, ‘We make a point of finding out the little things that are important to people. For example, which mug they prefer using.’

“Staff told us emphasis was placed on trying to match people and staff who shared mutual interests. One staff member told us they had a similar professional background as one of the people they supported. They also said they shared similar hobbies as some of the other people they supported. They told us, ‘Having similar interests opens up a way of chatting to and really getting to know someone.’”