Bexhill care home celebrates CQC success

A Bexhill nursing home has cause to celebrate after winning praise from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Vincent’s Residential Home, in Down Road, was praised by the watchdog in all aspects of its care after an inspection visit in February.

Rated ‘good’ overall, the care home’s report included a series of positive comments from residents and their families, many of whom paid tribute to the home’s professional and ‘approachable’ staff members.

Responding to the report, deputy manager Jo Freeman said: “We were overwhelmed at the amount of positive comments fed back to the inspector and her team, from residents old and new, families, other visitors, the GPs and other healthcare professionals.”

She added: “The first comment that is made by anyone new to St Vincent’s is the feeling of it being ‘home from home’. At St Vincent’s, we pride ourselves on this, as that’s what it is – a person’s home, to continue their life with as much fulfilment, opportunity, dignity and individualisation as possible.”

The home was found to be ‘good’ in all five areas examined by the CQC – maintaining its previous rating. This included praise for the care home’s leadership and its staff, who were described as ‘kind, considerate and caring.’

The CQC inspector said: “There was an unhurried atmosphere in the home that allowed people time to make their way around the house and supported their independence. We observed all staff showing affection throughout their interactions with people. They were friendly and warm in their conversations with people, crouching down to maintain eye contact and touch to communicate.

“People were cared for by care workers who knew their needs well. For example, offering snacks to try and tempt a person whose appetite was poor.”

The full report can be found on the Care Quality Commission website – www.cqc.org.uk.