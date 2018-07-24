Bexhill celebrates the 1920s with Great Gatsby Fair

Crowds of visitors and residents shimmied down to the seafront at the weekend to join in Bexhill’s Great Gatsby Fair.

The two-day event celebrated everything about the 1920s, with people taking part in the Charleston Challenge Dance on Saturday (July 21) at the terrace at the back of the De La Warr Pavilion.

Dancers took to the stage. Picture by Derek Canty SUS-180724-123732001

Bexhill mayor, Councillor Abul Azad, officially opened the event, which also marked the start of Bexhill Carnival Week.

The Savoy Kicks were onstage teaching Charleston moves to those wanting to take part in the big dance on Saturday.

The inaugural Great Gatsby Fair also saw Morris dancers and Ukulele players, jazz bands, marching drummers and dance displays.

There was also children’s entertainment, vintage funfair rides, brass bands, sequence dancing and a vintage fair curated by Pop Up Vintage Fairs London.

Two visitors in 20s garb. Picture by Derek Canty SUS-180724-123710001

Sharon Blagrove, event organiser of Bentley’s Fairs, which presented the two-day event, said: “This was a brand new event for Bexhill, and the first of many that will be hosted by Bentleys Fairs in the future.

“The fair stretched over a mile with some of the best vintage traders in the country, song and dance.”

The evening event saw The Rockin Ambassadors, Gypsy John and his dancers and The Memphis Flyers get the dancers rocking on the lawns.

Sharon added the two-day fair was hailed ‘a phenomenal success’.

The Great Gatsby Fair was blessed with glorious weather. Picture by Derek Canty SUS-180724-123619001

She said: “Coaches came from the north of England, as well as France and Germany.

“It has been great fun presenting this event. I hope everyone enjoyed it.

“I would like to thank those who helped make it all possible, many people gave their time and effort to help bring a wonderful weekend to Bexhill.

“Official sponsors Rother District Council and The Co-op, were joined by some of the local businesses who kindly supported the fair.

The event saw loads of people take part in a Charleston dance. Picture by Derek Canty SUS-180724-123700001

“I do have other events around the country but I was very proud to present the Great Gatsby in my home town.

“We are back in 2019 to start Carnival Week and we just cannot wait.”

Mayor Abul Azad gets into the Roaring 20s spirit. Picture by Derek Canty SUS-180724-123640001

Many dressed in 20s garb for the dance. Picture by Derek Canty SUS-180724-123650001