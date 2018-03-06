Bexhill charity dog walk and show to help Get Neil Walking

The family of a man with multiple sclerosis (MS) is holding another fundraiser to pay towards vital treatment overseas.

A dog walk and dog show has been organised by Neil Jenkins’ family to take place on Sunday, March 18.

The walk will start at Galley Hill at 10.30am and made its way to The Polegrove where the dog show is taking place at the Bexhill Utd clubhouse.

A cake sale has also been organised at the venue, with refreshments and games on offer, as well as a raffle.

The fundraiser has been organised with the help of Tracey Anston and Martin Johnson, from Bexhill United Youth Football Club and the dog show with the help of Lynette Wheeler.

Neil’s wife, Geraldine, said: “All proceeds from this event go to Neil, Bexhill dad-of-four, who is seeking stem cell treatment in Israel. The family needs to raise £90,000 but has already collected more than £50,000 so far.

Since summer 2016, Geraldine Jenkins and her children have been fundraising hard for her husband Neil so he can receive the life-changing care in Israel.

Doctors told Geraldine Neil has primary approval to get Haematopoietic Stem Cell Treatment (HSCT) at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The facility offers HSCT for non-walking patients like Neil, which may stop or even reverse the MS symptoms. The treatment is not available in the UK for wheelchair-bound MS patients.

Neil’s family has been raising money to pay for the £90,000 treatment at the facility with the help and generosity of family, friends and strangers.

Other recent fundraising events that have been held for the Get Neil Walking campaign include a charity penalty shoot-out by Bexhill United FC.

Neil used to work as a BT engineer but had to retire five years ago as the MS symptoms made him unable to work, having started on Christmas Eve, 2010.

Time is a critical factor as if Neil’s health deteriorates below a certain threshold he may no longer meet the eligibility requirements.

If he deteriorates too far before the £90,000 is raised, his family said the money will go towards making him comfortable at home.

For more information on Neil’s situation or to donate to the family’s cause, visit www.gofundme.com/getneilwalking.