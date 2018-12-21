Bexhill Christmas Window competition winner

This year’s popular Christmas Window Competition in Bexhill was won by Mummery Funeral Care in Devonshire Road with their magical Christmas fireside display.

The theme of the competition was Christmas Carols and Songs, and the judges said the standard of entries was very high. Mummery will be donating their £50 prize to Dom’s Food Mission. The judges were Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad Keith Richardson and Sue Skinner, from Treble Clefs Choir, actor Sam Coleman, Susie and Matt Richardson, and Alexis Markwick.

Sara Lee Trust in Bexhill Road, came second in the competition and third place went to The Bexhill Florist.

