Bexhill church tower is shining bright in time for Christmas

Bexhill’s Methodist Church in Sackville Road had an early Christmas gift – the night-time illumination of its tower.

The project was commissioned by Methodist Minister, Reverend Tricia Williams, and completed by Bexhill Heritage volunteers.

“This was quite an unusual job for us,” said Steve Johnson, vice-chairman of Bexhill Heritage. “First we needed to pigeon-proof the tower and remove years of accumulated droppings. Once the ‘big clean up’ was completed, we found the tower to be in very good condition and it was relatively easy to install lighting.”

Tricia Williams added: “The members of Sackville Road Methodist Church are most grateful to Bexhill Heritage for all the work that they have done in cleaning the church tower and installing the lights. The work has been completed just in time for the start of Advent and our preparations for Christmas when we celebrate the birth of Jesus, the light who has come into the world. As the light shines from the church tower it will be a reminder that Jesus calls us to shine as lights in the darkness.”

