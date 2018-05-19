Bexhill commemorates ER as part of Royal Wedding celebrations

Around 800 people formed 'Bexhill ER' on the seafront lawns
Around 800 people formed 'Bexhill ER' on the seafront lawns

The people of Bexhill gathered on the seafront today (Saturday) as part of an huge community party for the Royal Wedding.

Around 800 people took part in forming a commemorative image for Bexhill ER on the community lawns.

Organiser Sally Lycett said: “We are all having a really good time, there lots of people still out there.

“We have had the town crier celebrating the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The wedding is being shown on a big screen on the beach as part of the celebrations, being supported by Hastings Direct.