Bexhill community urged to take part in carnival procession

Organisers of Bexhill Carnival are urging the community at large to help make this year’s procession bigger and better than ever.

The event takes place on July 28 and draws in the crowds.

Organisers are calling for people to enter a float.

Tammy Goldspink-Saunders, procession manager, said: “One of the many highlights of carnival week is the procession.

“For the last few years we have seen the number of floats go down, so would put a call out to local community groups, charities, clubs and families to get creative and enter a float this year.

“It would be great if we could get back to 40 to 50 floats we have seen in previous years.

“This year’s theme is ‘Children’s TV programmes’ and floats can be motorised or walking.

“Entering the procession could not be easier with all necessary insurances covered and paid for by business sponsorship and people are encouraged to visit {http://www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/carnivalprocession|www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/carnivalprocession, download the entry form and send it in.”

All entries need to be received by July 7 so insurance policies can include all registered floats.

Cllr Abul Azad, Bexhill’s new mayor, pledged his support for the procession.

He said: “I would really encourage people to get involved with this year’s carnival procession.

“It is a great day in the Bexhill calendar and I hope to see as many pubs, clubs, community groups and families enter the procession and make my job as one of the float judges really difficult this year.”

Bexhill Carnival is one of Bexhill’s longest running and biggest events of the year. Each year the carnival is run by a team of volunteers, whose aim is to provide a week of free events for the community.

Last year the procession hostedalmost 40 floats and individuals and filled the town with music and colour, despite the inclement weather.